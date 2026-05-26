Fishing ban to end on June 14: Spruced-up boats all set for fresh catch

RAMANATHAPURAM: Mechanised boat fishermen in Tondi and nearby coastal areas are carrying out repair and maintenance works on their boats ahead of the end of the annual fishing ban period on June 14 midnight.
More than 100 mechanised boats are operated from areas including Launchadi, Sindhanai Sirpi Singaravelar Nagar, Soliyakudi and Tondi.
Fishermen said nearly 75 per cent of the repair works had been completed. Boats hauled ashore during the ban period are being fitted with new wiring, wooden works and paint before resuming fishing operations.
They also said that smaller fibre boats used to transport fish from mechanised boats anchored in deep-sea areas to the shore were also being repaired.
According to fishermen, mechanised boat owners spent several lakh rupees every year on maintenance works during the fishing ban period, with many depending on loans borrowed at interest.
They urged the government to increase the relief assistance provided to mechanised fishermen during the ban period and requested banks to provide interest-free loans through fishermen's cooperative societies.
Fishermen further stated that a good fish catch after the ban period would be crucial to protect their livelihood.