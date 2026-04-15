Fishing ban comes into force across Tamil Nadu coast: All you need to know

CHENNAI: A 61-day annual fishing ban has come into effect across Tamil Nadu’s east coast from midnight on April 15, bringing fishing activity to a complete halt.
Over 2,000 mechanised boats have been anchored, and more than 50,000 fishermen and workers are temporarily out of work as authorities enforce the seasonal restriction aimed at protecting marine life, said a Daily Thanthi report.
Why has the fishing ban been imposed in Tamil Nadu?
The ban is enforced under the Tamil Nadu Marine Fishing Regulation Act, 1983. It is introduced every year to protect marine resources and allow fish populations to regenerate during their breeding season.
When is the fishing ban in effect?
The fishing ban is in force from April 15 to June 14 (61 days). This period is considered crucial for fish breeding along the east coast.
Why is fishing ban period important for marine life?
Between April and June, many fish species lay eggs and reproduce. Restricting fishing during this time helps prevent damage caused by mechanised boats, engine noise, and large fishing nets, thereby protecting young fish.
What happens during the fishing ban period?
During the ban:
* .Mechanised boats are not allowed to venture into the sea
* .Fishing operations are completely halted in notified coastal areas
* .Fishermen must return to shore before the ban begins
What is the situation on the ground?
*.Around 800 mechanised boats have been anchored at Rameswaram harbour
*.In places like Pamban, Mandapam, Thondi, Erwadi, Keelakarai, and Mookaiyur, boats have been docked
*.Across the district, over 2,000 boats are not operating
How many people are affected?
The ban has impacted more than 50,000 fishermen and allied workers, who depend on fishing for their daily income.
What impact will this have on fish supply and prices?
With no deep-sea fishing for the next two months:
Fish supply is expected to drop significantly
Prices in markets are likely to rise sharply due to limited availability
Is there any relief provided to fishermen during fishing ban period?
Yes. The Tamil Nadu government provides a relief amount of Rs 8,000 to fishermen during the ban period.
This year, the amount was credited in advance last month due to the election period.
What is the long-term benefit of the fishing ban?
The ban helps:
Protect fish breeding cycles
Prevent destruction of juvenile fish
Ensure better fish catch in the future
Maintain ecological balance in coastal waters