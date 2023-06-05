Fishers want decent price for their catch

TIRUCHY: The fishermen from the region have made an appeal to the government to release development funds instead of dole outs as they contribute immensely to the foreign exchequer. At present the fishermen are given a financial assistance of Rs 5,000 during the fishing ban period, which they say is not going to uplift their lives

The fishermen are pushing for a decent pricing for their catch. They pointed out the statement of Tamil Nadu Fisheries Minister Anitha R Radhakrishnan that the Tamil Nadu marine exports contribute Rs 6,500 crore annually. “Marine product exports is one of major foreign exchange contributors but the government does not care to develop the fishing industry,” said A Thajudeen, the General Secretary of Tamil Nadu Meenava Peravai.

The government should go beyond mere dole outs, said Thajudeen. “What we need is developmental funds. Being a major foreign exchange contributor, the government should think of a series of developmental projects so that the lives of fishermen could be improved”, Thajudeen said.

Fishermen representatives expect the government to involve all the stakeholders before implementing any project. “We are the beneficiaries and we know what sort of support we need and not the white coloured officials,” said Thajudeen.

Meanwhile, the fishermen claimed that their hard-earned catch is going in for least pricing most of the time. For instance, during the 1990s, 30 count (per kg) prawn with head removed sold at Rs 700 per kg. Presently, it is sold at just Rs 400, they claim. Though it may be argued that the dwindling price caused due to the mushrooming of inland shrimp farms, they want the government to focus on marine.

“The government should fix a decent price so that there is not a big loss to the fishers,” Thajudeen said.