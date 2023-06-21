Fishers seek exclusive rights in Bhavanisagar

COIMBATORE: Fishermen co-operative societies demanding exclusive fishing rights in Bhavanisagar dam commenced their indefinite strike on Tuesday.

As they abstained from venturing into the dam, fish trade in Coimbatore, Erode and Salem districts was affected, as the one tonne daily catch which reaches from Bhavanisagar went dry. The dam, second largest in Tamil Nadu, provides livelihood to over 600 fishermen affiliated to several fishermen co-operative societies netting different varieties of fish.

As the annual fishing contract awarded to some individuals ended on Monday, the fishermen demanded that the contract be henceforth given to Bhavanisagar and Sirumugai fishermen co-operative societies. Following a meeting at Vellalapalayam, the fishermen groups passed a resolution of resorting to protest.

“Keeping in line with the direction of a High Court order that fishing licences should be given to local co-operative societies, the government should take a just action. The traditional fishermen who are dependent on the dam for their livelihood, should be given the fishing rights by the state,” said a protesting fisherman.

In view of the protest, the fishermen kept away from venturing into the waters since morning and kept their boats and coracles idle and overturned along the shore.