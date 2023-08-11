Fishers meet: Commissioner inspects venue

MADURAI: Ahead of Chief Minister MK Stalin’s scheduled meeting with fishermen in Ramanathapuram district on August 18, commissioner of fisheries and fishermen welfare KS Palaniswamy convened a meeting with officials in Ramanathapuram on Thursday and reviewed the progress in development projects being executed in the interest of fishermen.

CM Stalin is scheduled to address the fishermen conference at Mandapam and interact with participants to ascertain and redress their grievances, if any and disburse welfare measures through various departments.

The fisheries commissioner along with KV Kather Batcha alias Muthuramalingam, Ramanathapuram MLA, Ramanathapuram Collector B Vishnu Chandran, District Revenue Officer R Govindarajalu, Superintendent of Police P Thangadurai and officials from Fisheries Department inspected the arrangements underway for the meet in Mandapam.

The Fisheries Commissioner after inspecting fish landing centres at Mandapam and Kunthukal and listening to the demands of fishermen, said steps would be taken to redevelop the facilities.

Amalinagar fishermen strike work seeking groynes

Several fishermen at Amalinagar, a coastal hamlet near Tiruchendur, Thoothukudi district, have struck work continuously over the last three days demanding groynes. However, the final clearance from the NGT for the project is awaited.