Fishers’ issue: Anbumani Ramadoss urges Centre to find lasting solution

CHENNAI: Pointing out the Sri Lankan Navy's recent arrest of 21 Tamil Nadu fishermen, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss urged the central government to conduct talks with Sri Lanka to find a lasting solution to the decades-old issue.

In a statement, Anbumani said that along with 21 fishermen, 4 mechanised boats of the fishermen were also seized. "The incidents of the Sri Lankan Navy arresting Tamil Nadu fishermen are increasing in the recent past. As many as 425 fishermen have been arrested and 58 boats were impounded Since June 16, he said. “196 fishing boats belonging to Tamil Nadu fishermen are in Sri Lankan harbours to date. As of today, 131 fishermen are still in the prisons," he added.

Recalling that 50 fishermen were released on October 5, Anbumani said that even before the released fishermen reached home, another 21 fishermen were arrested.

"The Sri Lankan government is destroying the livelihoods of Tamil Nadu fishermen. During his visit to Sri Lanka, external affairs minister S Jaishankar urged the Sri Lankan government to handle the fishermen's issue leniently and not to impose penalties. He also requested to release the fishermen and boats," he said.