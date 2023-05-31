Fishers demand dredging of Palayaru in Mayiladuthurai

TIRUCHY: Fishers from Mayiladuthurai demanded the District Collector on Tuesday to undertake dredging activities in the Palayaru for the smooth movement of the fishing boats. The fishermen grievances redressal meet was held at Sirkazhi in which the Collector AP Mahabharathi presided over. The fishers from Tsunami Nagar who took part in the meet demanded the collector to dredge Palayaru which has been used for anchoring the boats. They said that they had been demanding to remove the silt in the river for several months. Since they are in the fishing ban period, the district administration should recommend dredging the river. Collector assured to initiate action and recommend the works with the State government. Earlier, the Collector inspected the ongoing fishing harbour works to the tune of Rs 26.26 crore at Palayaru in Sirkazhi.