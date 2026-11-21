At a World Fisheries Day meeting held in Srinivasapuram, over 100 people, including panchayat representatives, village leaders, women, youth and residents from Nochikuppam to Srinivasapuram, participated and adopted a resolution opposing the project.

The fishermen said the proposed complex, estimated to cost Rs 1,200 crore and spread across 25.55 acres, would directly affect their traditional settlements, access to the sea, boat parking facilities, fishing net weaving and fish-drying spaces.