CHENNAI: Fishermen from several coastal villages in the Mylapore region on Saturday vowed to continue their protests until the Tamil Nadu government drops its proposed project to construct a new Secretariat and Assembly complex at Pattinapakkam.
At a World Fisheries Day meeting held in Srinivasapuram, over 100 people, including panchayat representatives, village leaders, women, youth and residents from Nochikuppam to Srinivasapuram, participated and adopted a resolution opposing the project.
The fishermen said the proposed complex, estimated to cost Rs 1,200 crore and spread across 25.55 acres, would directly affect their traditional settlements, access to the sea, boat parking facilities, fishing net weaving and fish-drying spaces.
They pointed out that the land was acquired in 1957 specifically for the rehabilitation and housing of fishing communities and alleged that diverting it for government buildings would be an injustice to the traditional fishing population.
They also alleged that the government had failed to consult all affected fishing villages before selecting the site. Further, the Tamil Nadu Housing Board had floated a tender to demolish 96 residential units and other structures on the land, even as their rehabilitation demands remained unresolved.
They demanded withdrawal of the government order, official recognition of the coastal stretch as traditional fishing land and cancellation of the demolition tender.
The village representatives said further peaceful protests would be announced in the coming weeks if the government failed to accept their demands.