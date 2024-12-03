Fishermen venture into sea after 2-week break

TIRUCHY: Fishermen from the region on Monday ventured into sea after a break of two weeks due to rough weather and the strike condemning the frequent arrests by the Sri Lankan Navy.

Sources said the fishermen across the region particularly from Mallipattinam, Kallivayal Thottam and Sethubavachatram in Thanjavur have been on strike for the past two weeks condemning the diesel price hike, frequent arrest of fishermen by Sri Lankan naval personnel and demanding a decent pricing for their catches.

Meanwhile, the Regional Meteorological Centre issued a warning to the fishermen due to the cyclone Fengal formation.

Due to this, more than 6000 mechanised boats and around 10,000 country boats from Pudukkottai, Thanjavur, Mayiladuthurai and Nagapattinam stayed on shore.

On Sunday, the warning against the fishing activities was lifted and so the fishermen from the region resumed fishing activities and ventured into the sea from the respective fishing harbours.

Since they resumed fishing activities after a break of two weeks, the fishermen said that they could get a good catch as the weather conditions were perfect. During the break, they were mending their nets and undertaking maintenance work.