Fishermen urge ITDC to avoid funding of Nandavanam Heritage Eco Park project

CHENNAI: Fishermen of Semmencheri Kuppam have written to India Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC) urging it not to provide funding to Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation (TTDC) for implementing Nandavanam Heritage Eco Park in Thiruvidanthai.

In a letter to the managing director of ITDC, the fishermen said that the recommendations of District Coastal Zone Management Authority (DCZMA) and State Coastal Zone Management Authority (SCZMA) hastily.

"This haste raises doubts among the members of the fishing community. In the meeting of the DCZMA, without inviting the three fishermen representatives, the project was urgently recommended. Moreover, it is falsely stated that the fishermen were invited to the Chengalpattu DCZMA meeting on November 13," the letter added.

Saying that the project site has the vital livelihood spaces of fishers including shore seine fishing areas on the beach, the letter pointed out that the site contains sand dunes.

The beach with sand dunes selected for the project would retain rainwater and act as a source of water.

Recommendations have been made without evaluating the facts.

"The project is being rushed to get CRZ permission by the Tamil Nadu Tourism Department only to secure funds from you without considering the livelihood of fishermen and environment. Therefore, we humbly request you not to provide any fund or financial assistance to TTDC for Nandavanam Heritage Eco Park project," the urged.

K Bharathi, president, South Indian Fishermen Welfare Association and Neithal Makkal Katchi, also sent a similar petition to the managing director of ITDC.