Fishermen strike work in Thoothukudi seeking fulfilment of demands

MADURAI: Fishermen relying on mechanised boats in Thoothukudi have struck work on Monday seeking fulfilment of their demands.

The entire fleet of 264 boats remained anchored at fishing harbour. RJ Bosco, secretary, Thoothukudi Mechanised Boat Owners Association urged the need to close a case booked against 11 boat owners last year.

The boats belonging to Thoothukudi intercepted 6 trawlers from Kerala in a bid to prevent them from fishing in Thoothukudi waters . He justified such action against illegal fishing.

He said a team formed last year recommended the mechanised boat fishers be allowed day and night fishing north off Thoothukudi coast on alternate days. But the recommendations are not implemented.