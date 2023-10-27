Fishermen frustrated as SL court extends fishers’ custody

MADURAI: Fishermen in Rameswaram are in a state of despair after a court in Mannar, Sri Lanka, on Thursday extended the custody of 15 Tamil Nadu fishermen, who’re apprehended by the Lankan Navy on grounds of cross border fishing on the night of October 14. The court also adjourned the next hearing to November 9, P Jesuraja, president, Ramanathapuram District All Mechanised Boats Fishermen Association said.

The frustrated president of the association said fishing operations remain suspended since the detention of 27 fellow fishermen of Rameswaram as the fishers had struck their routine at sea in support of their demands for early release from Sri Lankan custody. The families of those detained were in distress, as they had no source of income. Fishing is the only and key occupation in Rameswaram, which’s deprived of other employment opportunities. The fishermen decided to stage a rail roko in Mandapam on November 3 pressing for their early release.

Further, Jesuraja said unlike other coastal areas, Rameswaram is the only coastal island with a shortest distance of just 12 nautical miles to the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL). For many fishermen off Rameswaram, the ideal fishing ground is near Katchatheevu and bound by rules and regulations and other factors concerning rocky sea surface, fishing by mechanised boats could only be done by at least eight nautical miles off Rameswaram. But, unknowingly while fishing close to the IMBL, our fishermen were apprehended by the Lankan Navy many a time. On many occasions earlier, detained fishermen, who belong to Tamil Nadu, were released from Sri Lankan custody after 15 days. Citing these factors, Jesuraja sought the Centre to retrieve traditional fishing rights around Katchatheevu to avoid such arrests, he added.