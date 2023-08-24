Fishermen from Mugathuvara Kuppam in Ennore dies in Kosasthalaiyar River

CHENNAI: A fisherman from Mugathuvara Kuppam in Ennore died after his fishing boat reportedly collided with debris dumped inside Kosasthalaiyar River for erection of Tantransco towers, on Thursday early morning.

According to sources, Vignesh (31) went fishing on Wednesday night with his boat in the river. As he did not turn up till Thursday morning, the local fishermen searched for him. "During the search, his boat was found capsized and he was found dead. Vignesh left his pregnant wife and a girl child behind, " one of the fishermen said.

Agitated by the death of Vignesh, several fishermen and his family members staged a protest alleging that he died due to the debris dumped inside the river for the construction of Tantransco transmission towers.

A fisherman alleged that Vignesh was found near VNC Bridge where a tower is being erected illegally. "The tower is being erected in the spot instead of erecting it at the permitted spot. He might have stuck between the debris and the boat after the boat rammed on to the debris, " he said.

Meanwhile, a senior police official said that Vignesh died after the boat capsized. He also denied that the death is due to the transmission towers and "some people are spreading misinformation".

It may be noted that the fishermen from villages near Ennore staged a protest with their boats in the river urging the government to remove towers and debris citing that they pose threats to the fishers, on July 26. A few days later, they demonstrated in which fishers from across the city took part.