Fishermen delegation, led by DMK MP TR Baalu, meets V Muraleedharan in New Delhi

CHENNAI: Led by DMK MP T R Baalu, a delegation of leaders of Tamil Nadu fishermen associations on Tuesday called on Union Minister V Muraleedharan in Delhi and requested steps to end the arrest of fishermen by Sri Lanka.

Baalu handed over to Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan, Chief Minister M K Stalin's letter which flagged the arrest of 64 fishermen in October alone. On behalf of fishermen associations, T Sesuraja, N J Bose, and Sagayam visited the Minister. Also, Ramanathapuram MP, K Navas Kani was present.

The CM's letter said, "In the month of October 2023 alone, so far, 64 Tamil Nadu fishermen along with their 10 fishing boats have been apprehended by the Sri Lankan Navy."

The frequency of such incidents has been increasing at an alarming rate in the past few months.

Despite Tamil Nadu's persistent demand to stop such arrests and seizure of boats, apprehension of fishermen by Sri Lanka continues unabated.

"Therefore, I urge you on behalf of the people of Tamil Nadu, to immediately initiate solid diplomatic initiatives without further delay to end this.

I once again request you to take the necessary steps to secure the release of all the fishermen and their fishing boats that were apprehended by Sri Lankan Navy at the earliest."

Tamil Nadu fishermen feel that their 'voices are not heard,' Stalin said and urged the Centre to ensure the safety of fishermen and protect their traditional fishing rights in the Palk Bay region.