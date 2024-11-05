Fisherman goes missing after falling into sea near Kodiyakarai

TIRUCHY: A fisherman from Mayiladuthurai fell into the sea accidentally while fishing and went missing on Monday and a search has been launched by the Coastal Security Group and Marine Police.

Nine fishermen from Kuttiyandiyur hamlet ventured into the sea from Tharangambadi fishing harbour in a mechanised boat owned by Balamurugan.

While they were fishing at 11 nautical miles off Kodiyakarai, one of the fishermen (Palanivel) fell into the sea. Soon, fellow fishers attempted to trace him in vain. Marine Police and Coastal Security Group personnel commenced the search operation. However, the teams could not trace Palanivel so far. Further investigations are on.