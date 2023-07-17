Fisher feared drowned in sea off Mahabs

CHENNAI: A fisherman from Nagapattinam is feared to have drowned in the sea after falling off his boat while fishing near Mahabalipuram on Sunday. The missing fisherman, Thangasamy of Nambiyar Nagar of Nagapattinam, went along with 50 fishermen from Karaikal in fibre boats.

On Saturday, one of the fishing boats was at work at 12 nautical miles off Mamallapuram coast when the incident happened. The fishermen told police that the sea was rough pushing Thangasamy off the boat.

As he could not be found traced despite a hectic search, authorities were alerted. Coastal Security Group conducted a search operation and fear he might have drowned in the sea.