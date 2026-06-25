Fish vendor poisons wife for refusing to quit alcohol in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: A fish vendor and his two family members were arrested on Thursday for poisoning his 29-year-old wife and dumping her body in the Noyyal River near Somanur in Coimbatore.
The deceased, Maheshwari, a resident of Anna Nagar in Palladam taluk of Tiruppur district, was living with her 10-year-old son following the breakdown of her first marriage. She had recently married A Anandakumar (27), a fish vendor.
According to the police, frequent disputes had arisen between the couple over Maheshwari's drinking habit. She often demanded that her husband purchase liquor for her, leading to repeated quarrels.
Police alleged that Anandakumar eventually mixed poison in liquor and gave it to Maheshwari, resulting in her death. Following the incident, he allegedly conspired with his father, Arumugam, and his uncle, also identified as Anandakumar, to dispose of her body.
They allegedly transported the body and dumped it in the Noyyal River near Somanur. The case came to light after residents spotted a woman's body in the river a few days ago. Officers recovered the body, and a probe led to the identification of the deceased.
The three accused were produced before a court and remanded in judicial custody. Further investigation is under way.