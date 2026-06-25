Fish vendor poisons wife for refusing to quit alcohol in Coimbatore

Police alleged that Anandakumar eventually mixed poison in liquor and gave it to Maheshwari, resulting in her death. Following the incident, he allegedly conspired with his father, Arumugam, and his uncle, also identified as Anandakumar, to dispose of her body.

They allegedly transported the body and dumped it in the Noyyal River near Somanur. The case came to light after residents spotted a woman's body in the river a few days ago. Officers recovered the body, and a probe led to the identification of the deceased.

The three accused were produced before a court and remanded in judicial custody. Further investigation is under way.