Fish vendor hacked to death in Nolambur

CHENNAI: A fish vendor was hacked to death by a four-member gang near Reddypalayam in Nolambur on Tuesday night.

The deceased was identified as Jagan. He is in his early 30’s, police said. Preliminary investigations revealed that Jagan was at his fish stall, chatting with his friends when a gang barged into his shop around 9 pm.

Seeing them carrying weapons, Jagan took to his heels, but the gang chased him and attacked him in public view.

Onlookers too ran for cover seeing the armed gang running amok on the streets. The gang left Jagan in a pool of blood and fled the scene after which the passerby informed the authorities and moved him to a hospital, where Jagan was declared as brought dead.

Senior Police officers reached the scene and based on a complaint by Jagan’s family members, Nolambur police have registered a case and have launched a hunt for the attackers.