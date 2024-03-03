Fish price rise in TN likely till ban period starts

CHENNAI: With an annual fishing ban to commence in Tamil Nadu in April, the prices of fish have increased nearly 20 percent in the city markets on Sunday, traders said that the seafood demand among the customers has increased recently due to shortage in supply. The rates are likely to further surge in the coming days.



"Before the annual fish ban period starts, the catch will reduce drastically more than usual. So, we have received less than 10 tonnes of fish. Also, the demand for fish has increased where thousands of customers thronged to the market which leads to surge in the prices by around 20 percent. The trend is likely to continue till April 15," said P Murugan, a wholesale trader at Kasimedu fishing harbour.

Compared to the previous week's post northeast monsoon season in Tamil Nadu the fish catch has worsened from this week which is the reason for more trawlers and boats to venture into the sea. Still the fishermen were able to catch only less fish.

"For the next three months, the rates of fish are expected to surge further due to shortage in supply. If there is more supply from the neighbouring states and sudden increase in the catch, the prices might fluctuate in the market, " said R Indhuja, a retail trader at the market.

On Sunday, the wholesale market sold seer fish sold for Rs 1,100 per kg, red snapper (Sankara) Rs 350 - 450 per kg, crab Rs 400 per kg, trevally (para) Rs 450 per kg, prawns Rs 300 per kg. Similarly, the price of black pomfret has increased a sudden hike and sold for Rs 700 per kg. The retail markets in the city have increased the fish prices by 10 percent compared to the wholesale rates except a few seafood.