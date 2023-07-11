Fish Farmers’ Day: Union Min Rupala inaugurates 2-day seminar at Mahabs

CHENGALPATTU: Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairy Parshottam Rupala on Monday inaugurated a two-day seminar in Mahabalipuram on National Fish Farmers’ Day, which is celebrated on July 10. Ministers from various states across the country along with officials from the fisheries department participated in the seminar.

Speaking at the function, Rupala said, “This day is to celebrate the efforts made by the fish farmers to fulfil the growing protein need, creating employment and also ensuring the food safety and security of the country. The efforts of the fish farmers need to be acknowledged.” “These events would help in fostering entrepreneurship and also paving for innovation in the sector,” he added.

The Union Minister also held virtual interactions with fish farmers across various states and also inaugurated an exhibition which had more than 50 stalls related to various sectors in the fisheries department.