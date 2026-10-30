Ennore creek report card slams TVK-led govt over slow-paced restoration, violations

The report, named "Report Card on Tamil Nadu Government's Performance on Promised Improvement of Environmental, Health and Economic Status of the Ennore - Manali Region", evaluates the implementation of government promises and compliance with court and National Green Tribunal (NGT) directions.

The assessment, based on field visits, interactions with residents and fishers, government orders, official records and departmental updates, is the second evaluation of commitments made in January 2023. It is also the first assessment of the performance of the coalition government led by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay.

One of the report's major concerns is the continued discharge of fly ash, hot water and industrial effluents into the Ennore Creek and adjoining waterways. Fine ash slurry continues to leak from ash ponds and pipelines, while ageing pipelines remain operational despite ongoing replacement work. A community assessment in August 2026 recorded hot water discharge into the creek at 40.8 degrees Celsius, exceeding the permissible temperature limit cited in the report.

Flagging the mass fish death on August 14 and 15, which it estimated at four to six tonnes, the report said that no official report establishing the cause of the fish kill or documenting the action taken had been made available. An RTI response dated September 25, 2026, was cited in support of its findings.