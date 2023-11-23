Begin typing your search...

First woman SC Judge and Former TN Guv Fathima Beevi passes away

Fathima Beevi served as the State's Governor from 1997-2001. A pathbreaker in several rights, she was also the first Muslim woman judge to be appointed to any higher judiciary.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|23 Nov 2023 7:46 AM GMT  ( Updated:2023-11-23 07:47:13.0  )
First woman SC Judge and Former TN Guv Fathima Beevi passes away
X

Fathima Beevi. Twitter

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

CHENNAI: Former Tamil Nadu governor and first woman Judge in Supreme Court Fathima Beevi has passed away in a private hospital in Kerala's Kollam on Thursday. She was 96.

She hailed from Kerala's Pandalam and acquired her Bsc in Chemistry from Thiruvananthapuram's University College and obtained BL from Thiruvananthapuram's Government Law College. She enrolled as an advocate on November 14, 1950.

Fathima Beevi served as the State's Governor from 1997-2001. A pathbreaker in several rights, she was also the first Muslim woman Judge to be appointed to any higher judiciary.

Fathima Beevi served as a member of the National Human Rights Commission from 1993-1997 before being appointed as the Governor of Tamil Nadu. She served as Governor both under former Chief Ministers M Karunanidhi and J Jayalalithaa.

Fathima Beevi diesFathima Beevi passes awayFathima Beevi deathTN governor Fathima BeeviSupreme Courtformer governor Fathima Beeviformer governor fathima beevifathima beeviTamil Nadu
Online Desk

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X