First woman SC Judge and Former TN Guv Fathima Beevi passes away

CHENNAI: Former Tamil Nadu governor and first woman Judge in Supreme Court Fathima Beevi has passed away in a private hospital in Kerala's Kollam on Thursday. She was 96.



She hailed from Kerala's Pandalam and acquired her Bsc in Chemistry from Thiruvananthapuram's University College and obtained BL from Thiruvananthapuram's Government Law College. She enrolled as an advocate on November 14, 1950.

Fathima Beevi served as the State's Governor from 1997-2001. A pathbreaker in several rights, she was also the first Muslim woman Judge to be appointed to any higher judiciary.

Fathima Beevi served as a member of the National Human Rights Commission from 1993-1997 before being appointed as the Governor of Tamil Nadu. She served as Governor both under former Chief Ministers M Karunanidhi and J Jayalalithaa.