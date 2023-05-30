First TN woman who conquered Everest gets warm welcome

CHENNAI: A 34-year-old woman from Virudhunagar who conquered Mount Everest, despite a near-death experience, returned to Chennai on Tuesday and was given a warm welcome at the airport.

Muthamizhselvi of Joyalpet in Virudhunagar became the first woman from Tamil Nadu to climb 8,848.86 metre high Mount Everest.

"We usully carry 6 oxygen cylinders when climb mountians. When I had shortage of oxygen a Mexican mountaineer helped me," she recalled at the airport while interacting with the media persons.

It took as many as 56 days for her to complete the Everest mission. She is now planning to climb highest mountains in other six continents.

Muthamizhselvi is married to Gunasekar and has two children. The couple settled in Mannivakkam near Tambaram. Muthamizhselvi who is much interested in mountain climbing used to practice it regularly. She is also into horse racing.

Muthamizhselvi was interested to climb the world's highest mountain and create a record but since the family could not bare the expenses she was unable to do it. A few months ago the Tamilnadu CM Stalin invited Muthamizhselvi and encouraged her to go forward and climb the mountain and offered her Rs 10 lakh on behalf of the government.

Later, Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin also invited Muthamizhselvi and he offered her Rs 15 lakh.





Following that in April she started the journey and on May 23 Muthamizhselvi successfully reached the peak of Mount Everest and became the first woman from Tamil Nadu to climb Mount Everest.

On Tuesday, she reached the Chennai airport and her friends and relatives gave a warm welcome to her at the airport. When interacting with the media Muthamizhselvi said that she started to prepare for this three years ago and thanked the Tamil Nadu CM and Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin and her Coach Thirulok Chandar for their huge support.



