First round of TN engineering counselling begins for general category students, 26,000 participate

CHENNAI: The TN engineering counselling for the students seeking admissions under general category began on Monday with more than 26,000 candidates participating in the first round.

The Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA-2024) process with filing of applications started from May 6. After publishing the rank list on July 10, the counselling for government school students, who were availing 7.5% horizontal quota and under special reservation categories, was started from July 22 to July 23.

After that the counselling for the students under general special reservation categories was held from July 25 to July 27.

The much awaited general counselling for academic students began on Monday with 1.97 lakh students participating in it. Accordingly, there will be three rounds of counselling from July 26 to September 3.

The Directorate of Technical Education (DOTE), which conducts TNEA-2024, said during the first round of counselling, students, who secured cut-off marks between 200 and 179, will be held from July 29 to July 31.

Accordingly, tentative seat allotment will be made on August 1 for the students, who participated in the first round of counselling. After getting confirmation from the students, the provisional allocation of engineering seats will be made on August 10.

The round-two counselling will be held for the students, who secured cut-off marks between 178 and 142, from August 10 to August 12.

Likewise, the third-round of counselling for the students, who got cut-off marks between 141 and 77, will be held from August 23 to August 25.