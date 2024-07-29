First round of engineering counselling for general quota to be held today

CHENNAI: The first round of general engineering counselling is set to begin on Monday, conducted by the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA). As per Directorate of Technical Education (DOTE), Guindy, the number of eligible students expected in the first round is 26,654. The counselling for eligible government school students of classes 6-12 for 7.5% preferential reservation will be held parallelly with general first round, stated the notification from DoTE. Further, the number of eligible students under this category is 1,343. The choice-filing will be held from July 29-31. The confirmation will be conducted on August 1 and 2, and the joining window for candidates will be held from August 3 till 7. “Government school students must exercise their choices using two links, one for general quota and other for government 7.5% reservation,” stated a DoTE notification. TNEA has completed counselling for both general and special reservation categories and also the provisional allotments had been given.