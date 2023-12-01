First register FIR against IPS officer: Harassed victim opposes department enquiry

CHENNAI: A woman who is battling a case of alleged sexual harassment by an IPS officer in the rank of SP in TN has written a letter to TN police asking the department to register an FIR first and refused to co-operate with 'only department enquiry'.

The woman, a resident of Chennai, in her letter to IG, enforcement, who had summoned her for inquiry on complaint against the IPS officer, had said that she had given the complaint to the head of the TN police force and home secretary on 25 August, 2022 and 1 August 2023, seeking registration of FIR and investigate against the IPS officer. "Now, I understand that instead of registering a FIR my complaint has been referred for departmental action. I was informed by home secretary, IG, enforcement has been appointed as the inquiring authority for disciplinary proceedings against the IPS officer, " the victim said in her petition.

"As per GO, the enquiry officer was supposed to complete the enquiry report within 30 days, but now its been almost one year. I received summons onOctober 2 asking me to appear for enquiry on October 6. Enquiry postponed stating your non–availability as reason. Revised summon received again on October 12 requiring me to appear on October 13, which again got postponed due to your non-availability. After 48 days of gap I received a revised summon on 29 November to appear on November 30," she said.

"The incidents that took place so far made me suspect that the IPS officer is influencing the inquiry proceedings and its authority to postpone the departmental action until he gets a favourable outcome from CAT. This made me come to a conclusion that I won't get justice unless the inquiring authority is not being influenced by the accused officer, " the woman said. Since I propose to approach the High Court for registration of case against the accused officer I am not in a position to attend the departmental inquiry, she noted.