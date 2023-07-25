First phase of MBBS/BDS counselling begins in TN

CHENNAI: The first phase of MBBS and BDS counselling for the general category of students commenced online for seats in the medical colleges in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday.

The registration, payment and choice filling and locking for the candidates taking MBBS or BDS courses in Tamil Nadu government medical or dental Colleges, ESIC medical college, government and management quota seats in self financing medical or dental colleges, state private universities, Christian Medical College, Vellore and wards of IRT Candidates was opened at 10 am on Tuesday.

The locking of seats can be done until 31st July until 5 pm in the first round of the counselling. The candidates with National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) marks 720 to 107 and government quota rank one to rank 25856 can apply, while rank one to rank 13179 can apply under the management quota.

The officials with the selection committee of the Directorate of Medical Education said that the counselling for the 7.5 percent quota government school students and special category candidates will be held offline on Thursday.

The special category includes eminent sports persons, children of ex-servicemen and persons with physical disabilities.

As per the tentative schedule, the processing of seat allotment is expected to be done from August 1st, 2023 and August 2nd, 2023 and the results can be expected on August 3rd.

The provisional allotment orders can be downloaded between August 4, 2023 to August 8th, 2023. The last date of joining is August 8th, 2023.

The candidates who are participating the online choice filling for MBBS/BDS degree courses will have to submit a non-refundable registration fee of Rs 500 for government quota and Rs 1000 for management quota.

At the time of registration, the candidate will have to pay refundable security deposit of Rs 30,000 for government quota seats in self-financing medical or dental college and state private university. The SC/SCA/ST candidates are exempted from the security deposit if the annual income of the family is less than 2.5 lakhs.