First level checking of EVMs in TN completed, says CEO Sahoo

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral officer Satyabrata Sahoo on Thursday said they have completed the first level checking of the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) that would be used for the Lok Sabha polls.

“We have received the necessary number of EVMs for the general election in 2024. We have also completed first level checking of EVMS,” Sahoo told the journalists at the end of the one-day regional level conference organised by Election Commission of India for the four southern states and three UTs in the region.

Officials from the ECI reviewed the preparedness for the LS polls, including the law and order situations, and the healthiness of the voters’ list. “As per Tamil Nadu concern, the law and order situation is good,” he said.