First indigenous nuclear reactor at Kalpakkam comes close to operation

CHENNAI: India’s ambitious nuclear energy programme is on the verge of achieving a major milestone by commissioning its first indigenous 500 MW Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor (PFBR) at Kalpakkam about 80 km from Chennai.

The PFBR is all set to attain criticality soon, a report in the Indian Defence Research Wing (IDRW), said.

This reactor is a crucial component of India’s closed fuel cycle nuclear programme, designed to maximise the utilisation of nuclear fuel. A couple of days back, Dr Ajit Kumar Mohanty, Chairman, the Atomic Energy Commission and Secretary, the Department of Atomic Energy, speaking at the 68th General Conference of IAEA at Vienna in Austria said closed fuel cycle being the cornerstone of Indian nuclear power program, country’s first Prototype 500 MW Fast Breeder Reactor at Bhavini is undergoing core loading paving the way for First-Approach-to-Criticality. He said as India sets its path to establish itself as a developed nation (Viksit Bharat), the Government of India has envisaged a significantly greater role for Nuclear Energy in the next two decades to ensure the dual challenge of energy security and balancing climate goals.

“Towards that pursuit, our government has recently announced to partner with the private sector for (1) setting up of Bharat Small Reactor, (2) Research and Development of Bharat Small Modular Reactor and (3) newer technologies for nuclear energy”, he added.

“At the dawn of the new era of nuclear renaissance, India stands ready to partner with the agency and other like-minded member states to harness the potential of nuclear energy through science and technology and contribute to a future defined by growth, innovation and energy security”, he added. Meanwhile, the IDRW report said the PFBR will initially use Uranium-Plutonium Mixed Oxide (MOX) fuel.

The surrounding blanket of Uranium-238 will undergo nuclear transmutation to produce more fuel, hence the term ‘breeder’. The plan involves using Thorisum-232 as a blanket which, through transmutation, will create fissile Uranium-233.

This is essential for India’s third-stage nuclear programme to use the country’s thorium reserves.