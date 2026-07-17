First in its history, self-sustaining CMDA runs out of cash, seeks aid from Tamil Nadu government

The senior official maintained that the CMDA had historically remained financially self-sustaining and had not previously required financial assistance from the State government until the present crisis.

With the authority reviewing its financial position, several proposed projects are now being dropped. "We are still working on the financial liabilities and finalising projects that are to be cancelled," the official said, adding that the final liability position is still being worked out.

Completed projects, including Mudhalvarin Padaipagams, marriage halls, badminton courts and swimming pools, will be handed over to the Greater Chennai Corporation, the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu and the respective departments for operation and maintenance, officials said.