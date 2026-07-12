First in 5 years, Tamil Nadu’s MBBS seats up by 50

The approval raises the annual intake at both colleges from 100 to 150 seats and takes the total number of MBBS seats across the State's 36 government medical colleges to 5,150, reinforcing Tamil Nadu's position as one of the country's largest providers of publicly funded medical education.

The Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB) of the NMC issued the Letters of Permission to both institutions on July 10 under the provisions of the National Medical Commission Act, 2019. Both colleges are affiliated with the Tamil Nadu Dr MGR Medical University.

DME officials said the State is also awaiting approval for an additional 50 seats at the Government Medical College and Hospital in Tiruvallur, which would further expand the intake if sanctioned before the commencement of admissions.