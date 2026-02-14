Firefighters attacked by irked devotees in Puducherry

PUDUCHERRY: Three fire and rescue personnel were injured after being attacked by devotees during a dispute over delay in reaching a fire spot at Veerampattinam near Ariyangkuppam in Puducherry.
The incident occurred after a temple car caught fire during festivities at the Sengazhuneer Amman temple. The kumbabishekam of the temple was held the previous day, for which ambulance and fire services had been deployed as a precautionary measure.
However, the fire tender had returned to the Puducherry fire station after the ceremony. Later that night, fireworks burst ahead of a deity procession.
Sparks from the crackers fell on an old temple car kept near the temple, triggering a fire. Devotees and members of the public initially attempted to douse the flames and alerted the fire station.
When fire personnel arrived after some time, a section of people questioned the delay and allegedly assaulted them. Firefighters Saravanan, Madhankumar and Vanchinathan sustained injuries in the attack.
The injured personnel were treated at the Puducherry Government Hospital and later lodged a complaint at the Ariyankuppam police station.
Sub-Inspector Muruganandam registered a case, and police are examining CCTV footage in the area to identify and trace those involved in the assault.