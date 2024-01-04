Fire service personnel search for snakes at Tirunelveli Collectorate

MADURAI: Two teams of fire service personnel conducted search on the premises of Tirunelveli Collectorate for the second consecutive day on Wednesday to check on snakes moving inside the premises.

As per the directive of Collector KP Karthikeyan, twenty fire personnel from Pettai and Palayamkottai stations conducted the search operation, District Fire Officer K Ganesan said. The teams conducted extensive searches, but none was found on Wednesday.

However, two venomous snakes of ‘Kannadi Kattuviriyan’ species found on the Collectorate premises on Tuesday were caught and let into deep forest. Tirunelveli Collectorate was one of the flood affected areas in the district.

Currently, two brigades with a couple snake catching tongs have been deputed at the location, the District Fire Officer said.