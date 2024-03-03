Fire personnel rescue boy from 30-foot well

TIRUCHY: A class 8 boy who accidentally fell into a well in Jayankondam in Ariyalur was rescued by fire and rescue personnel on Friday evening.

Santhosh (13), from Vadakal village near Jayankondam, studying in class 8 at Government High School, along with his friends was playing in an agricultural land at Valavattikuppom when he accidentally fell into a 30-foot agricultural well and sustained severe injuries.

His friends raised alarm as he was struggling for life. The public ran to the spot and attempted to rescue him but in vain. They passed on the information to the Jayankondam Fire and Rescue Personnel who rushed to the spot along with 108 ambulance and rescued the boy and sent him to the Jayankondam GH for treatment.

Udayarpalayam police registered a case and are investigating. It is said, there was no retaining wall in the agricultural well in the field and the police advised the owner to ensure it.