Fire personnel recover body from waterlogged subway in Karaikudi

CHENNAI: The body of a 50-year-old man who drowned in a waterlogged railway underpass near Karaikudi in the Sivagangai district was recovered on Friday evening.

The public alerted police after they noticed a body floating in the subway, inundated by a recent downpour, in Lakshmi Nagar. Fire and Rescue Services personnel were pressed into action as cops weren’t able to find the body when they arrived at the spot.

Fire personnel had a tough time searching and recovering the body, completing the mission after almost two hours. The deceased has been identified as Peter from Railway Feeder Road in Karaikudi.

The victim was a painter and used to move around on his bicycle. The cause of drowning is yet to be known. Based on a complaint, Alagappapuram police have filed a case, sources said.