Fire erupts at coir mill in Namakkal, goods worth Rs 3 crore destroyed

CHENNAI: A major fire broke out at a coir mill in Paramathi Velur in Namakkal district on Wednesday night, destroying material and machinery worth approximately Rs 3 crore. No persons were harmed in the mishap.

At around 7:30 PM last night, a short circuit occurred in an electric motor at the coir mill, causing sparks which landed on a nearby pile of coconut fibre, and set off a fire, as reported by Daily Thanthi.

Nearby residents rushed to the scene but were unable to control the fire.

The Tiruchengode fire department was informed and personnel arrived swiftly. After several hours of effort, they managed to contain the fire, preventing it from spreading to other areas.

However, coir and machinery worth approximately Rs 3 crore were destroyed in the blaze.

The Nallur police have registered a case and are conducting an investigation.

Mani, a resident of S Pudupalayam near Kandampalayam, Nallur in Paramathi Velur taluk of Namakkal district, has been running the mill located in Sengottai Kadu, where coir fibres are extracted from coconut husks, for the past 15 years. The mill has employed over 15 workers from north India.