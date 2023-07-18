Fire engulfs plastics storage godown in Madurai’s South Masi St

MADURAI: A major fire broke out in a plastics storage godown, which is located near Maravar Savadi on South Masi street in Madurai on Monday. Plastics including seat cover and table top cover in bundles caught fire in the storage unit behind the office.

The century old building was gutted by fire. However, there was no casualty. Sources said that an electric short circuit could be the cause of fire. In a swift response to the fire call received at 8.15 am, Fire and Rescue Services personnel from Thideer Nagar station put out the blaze though thick black smoke covered the site.

The firefighters, who took seven hours to douse the flame, drilled three holes in the building to reduce its intensity.