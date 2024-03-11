Fire destroys goods worth several lakhs in Namakkal textile shop

COIMBATORE: Several lakhs worth textile goods were gutted in fire that broke out at a textile shop in Namakkal on Sunday early morning. Police said Dhanagopal, 37, from Chinnamudalaipatti, who owns the shop on Namakkal-Salem road, had left after closing down on Saturday night.

Around 4 am on Sunday, the passerby noticed the fire and informed the fire and rescue personnel, who then rushed to the spot and doused it after battling for around two hours. After preliminary inquiries, police suspect an electric short circuit to be the reason behind the fire, which gutted several lakhs worth goods.