Fire damages solar panels worth lakhs at Cuddalore power plant

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the solar panels, that had been installed for power generation using solar energy, suddenly caught fire. Fire and Rescue Services personnel from Veppur rushed to the spot and attempted to douse the flames with water, but were initially unable to bring the blaze under control.

As the solar panels continued to burn, thick smoke engulfed the area. Firefighters from Virudhachalam and Tittakudi stations were subsequently deployed to assist in the operation.