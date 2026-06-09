Fire damages solar panels worth lakhs at Cuddalore power plant

CHENNAI: Solar panels worth several lakh rupees were damaged in a fire that broke out at a private solar power plant near T Pudaiyur village in Veppur, Cuddalore district, on Monday evening (June 8).
According to a Daily Thanthi report, the solar panels, that had been installed for power generation using solar energy, suddenly caught fire. Fire and Rescue Services personnel from Veppur rushed to the spot and attempted to douse the flames with water, but were initially unable to bring the blaze under control.
As the solar panels continued to burn, thick smoke engulfed the area. Firefighters from Virudhachalam and Tittakudi stations were subsequently deployed to assist in the operation.
After more than five hours of blaze, firefighters managed to extinguish the fire. Several solar panels worth lakhs of rupees were reportedly damaged in the incident.
Veppur police are further investigating the cause of the fire.