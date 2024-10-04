Fire breaks out in Rameswaram Express near Pudukkottai

CHENNAI: A fire broke out in the smoke chamber of the Rameswaram Express on Friday while it was travelling near Pudukkottai, causing panic among passengers.

The incident happened when a tube in the exhaust pipe of the engine caught fire.

The train driver's swift action to halt the train and manage the situation prevented a major accident, according to Maalaimalar reports.

Once the fire was extinguished, another engine was installed and the Rameswaram Express was cleared to depart.