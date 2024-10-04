Begin typing your search...

    Fire breaks out in Rameswaram Express near Pudukkottai

    The incident happened when a tube in the exhaust pipe of the engine caught fire.

    ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|4 Oct 2024 5:25 AM GMT
    Fire breaks out in Rameswaram Express near Pudukkottai
    X

    CHENNAI: A fire broke out in the smoke chamber of the Rameswaram Express on Friday while it was travelling near Pudukkottai, causing panic among passengers.

    The incident happened when a tube in the exhaust pipe of the engine caught fire.

    The train driver's swift action to halt the train and manage the situation prevented a major accident, according to Maalaimalar reports.

    Once the fire was extinguished, another engine was installed and the Rameswaram Express was cleared to depart.

    Rameswaram Expresstrain fire incidentTrain Accident
    Online Desk

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X
      sidekick