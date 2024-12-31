Fire breaks out in private hospital near Madurai, no casualty reported

MADURAI: On Tuesday morning, a fire broke out on the third floor of a private hospital at K Pudur in Madurai city. Police said the fire and smoke engulfed the third floor, where the hospital's nurses and staff were accommodated in rooms.

Though no casualties were reported, one nurse allegedly suffered mild suffocation after she inhaled smoke. She was immediately treated and her condition is stable.

The fire is suspected to have been caused by an electrical short-circuit in the room.

Two fire tenders from Tallakulam Fire Station rushed to the spot and extinguished the fire. Senior revenue and police officials visited the Bharathi Hospital, where the fire broke out and held an inquiry. K Pudur police have registered a case and are investigating.