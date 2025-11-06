Fire breaks out in hospital in Tamil Nadu

DINDIGUL: A fire broke out at a private hospital here on Wednesday and it was doused swiftly by the Fire and Rescue Services personnel and there were no casualties, police said.

The cause of the fire appeared to be a short-circuit and a board that was close to the terrace, fell down and there was no injury to anyone. "All are safe, including patients and the hospital staff," they said, adding the incident led to anxiety for a while.

The private hospital is situated on Palani Road.