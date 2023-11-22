Fire breaks out at Salem govt hospital, no casualties reported

CHENNAI: Tension prevailed at the Salem Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College and Hospital (SGMKMCH) on Wednesday as fire broke out due to electrical leakage. However, no casualties have been reported.

The fire broke out on the top floor of emergency department. The hospital staff were quick to react as they immediately evacuated the bedridden patients

Upon receiving the information, the Sevvapet fire tenders reached the spot and brought the fire under control.