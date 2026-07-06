Fire breaks out at Neyveli NLC mine in Cuddalore

CHENNAI: A fire broke out at the first mine of Neyveli Lignite Corporation (NLC) in Cuddalore district on Monday (July 6) after an earthmoving machine used for mining operations caught fire.
According to a Daily Thanthi report, no workers were present in the mine when the incident occurred, averting a major accident.
The blaze originated in an earthmoving machine deployed for mining work at the first mine. The cause of the fire was not immediately known.
Fire and Rescue Services personnel rushed to the site and launched efforts to douse the flames.