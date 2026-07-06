Tamil Nadu

Fire breaks out at Neyveli NLC mine in Cuddalore

No workers were present in the mine when the incident occurred
Representative Image of fire
Representative Image of fire
Updated on

CHENNAI: A fire broke out at the first mine of Neyveli Lignite Corporation (NLC) in Cuddalore district on Monday (July 6) after an earthmoving machine used for mining operations caught fire.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, no workers were present in the mine when the incident occurred, averting a major accident.

How did the fire break out?

The blaze originated in an earthmoving machine deployed for mining work at the first mine. The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

Fire and Rescue Services personnel rushed to the site and launched efforts to douse the flames.

Cuddalore
Fire broke out
Neyveli NLC mine
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