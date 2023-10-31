Fire breaks out at cracker shop in Tiruvarur

CHENNAI: A fire broke out at late night on Monday in a cracker shop in the Valangaiman area of Tiruvarur district.

The shop belonging to Senthilkumar was located on the road connecting Valangaiman to Kudavasal. The crackers stored in the shop suddenly exploded, resulting in a commotion.

According to reports, there are about 48 firecracker shops and 12 fireworks manufacturing plants operating in Valangaiman area of Tiruvarur district.

Fire and rescue services personnel from Valangaiman Fire Station rushed to the spot after receiving information about the mishap and extinguished the fire in about an hour.

Firecrackers worth around 10 lakh rupees are estimated to have perished in the accident, reports added.

It is also reported that no one was injured, as no one was present in the shop at the time of the accident.

Valangaiman police started the investigation to ascertain the cause of the fire.