Fire breaks out at cake factory in Panruti in Cuddalore, Rs 2 crore worth loss incurred

CHENNAI: A major fire broke out at a cake factory in Panruti, Cuddalore causing an estimated loss of Rs. 2 crore.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Monday, around 1:30 AM, when the factory, located near the Pillaiyar Kovil Street in the Surakuppam area, suddenly caught fire.

Parani Reddiar, 54, operates the factory where a variety of sweets including manila cake, sesame cake, and biscuits.

The workers had completed their shift and left by 8:00 PM the previous evening.

The fire started suddenly and spread quickly, destroying the raw materials, including bags of Manila, sesame, and jaggery, as well as the sweets that had been prepared for sale.

A motorcycle parked inside the factory also got burnt.

Locals tried to control the fire by pouring water, and soon, the Panruti Fire and Rescue team arrived at the scene.

Led by Station Officer Velmurugan, the team worked tirelessly for three hours to douse the flame.

The damage is estimated at Rs. 2 crore, with significant losses in both raw materials and finished products.

The exact cause of the fire is not yet known. District Fire Officer Assistant Vijayakumar visited the site to conduct an investigation.

Meanwhile, Panruti Police have registered a case and are looking into the incident.