Fire at Thoothukudi match unit causes Rs 1 crore worth damage

The local police informed that the incident occurred on Tuesday evening and destroyed six machines used for match production, along with matchsticks and raw materials. Property and equipment worth more than Rs 1 crore were reduced to ashes.

According to Kazhugumalai police station, "Thoothukudi district, near Kazhugumalai, witnessed a major fire accident at a match factory owned by Button Mudaliar (54), a resident of Arumugam Nagar. He runs Pechiyammal Match Works near Koolaithevanpatti on the Kayathar road."