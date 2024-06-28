Fire at Thanjavur garbage mound; locals develop itching

TIRUCHY: The residents of Thanjavur developed skin itchiness and suffocation after a garbage mound, maintained by the Corporation, caught fire and emanated a thick blanket of smoke. The civic staff conducted a door-to-door medical test on Thursday.

Thanjavur Corporation maintains a garbage mound at Jabamalaipuram to segregate waste. Out of the total 20 acres of ground, 10 acres of the ground is already covered by garbage.

In the early hours of Thursday, a sudden fire broke out in the garbage mound and there was a thick blanket of smoke emanating in and around Thanjavur particularly, Srinivasapuram, Mela Veedhi, and Mela Alangam and the residents from these areas developed itching and experienced suffocation while the vehicle users were struggling to commute in the particular location. The fire personnel and the corporation staff took around two hours to put off the fire.

On information, the Corporation Commissioner R Maheswari visited the spot and the people approached her and complained about the health complications. Soon, the commissioner ordered a medical assessment and proper treatment for the residents.

Subsequently, five medical teams were formed with as many as 56 health staff who had organised door-to-door medical assessments for the residents who had been residing within a 500 metres radius.

Medical officials said that as many as 815 residents from 341 houses in 12 streets underwent medical assessment and the officials asked the people not to panic. However, two persons were found to have sustained suffocation and they were treated with a nebuliser and their condition was stable.