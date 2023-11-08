Fire and Rescue services dept releases guidelines for celebrating safe Deepavali

CHENNAI: In preparation for the Deepavali festival on November 12, the Fire and Rescue Services has issued a set of safety guidelines aimed at preventing accidents and ensuring a secure celebration for all.

As per the press note from Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services, during the celebrations every year, incidents of firecrackers being handled carelessly are reported. This has led to fires, loss of life, and property damage, especially in slum areas.

Minors, particularly, are at risk, often suffering from burns and, in severe cases, sustaining vision loss.

The guidelines cover various aspects of firecracker usage and safety, including recommendations such as; avoiding loose clothing while handling firecrackers, refraining from using fabric that is prone to catching fire and keeping a bucket of water nearby when engaging with firecrackers.

Additionally, the guidelines added to avoid holding firecrackers close to the body and ignite them from a safe distance, along with never igniting or exploding firecrackers inside closed containers and restrict the use of fireworks to open areas, away from huts and structures. Besides this to refrain from bursting firecrackers in crowded areas, streets, or near shops selling firecrackers.

Importantly to avoid lighting firecrackers near hospitals where patients are undergoing treatment is another guideline by the department.

"It is vital that children burst crackers under parental supervision and, be considerate of animals and avoid causing distress by bursting crackers near them, "the guidelines added.

Some of the other guidelines are; avoiding igniting firecrackers close to places where gasoline is stored, adhering to time restrictions by refraining from bursting firecrackers between 10 pm and 6 am.

And, avoiding the use of excessively loud crackers, which can have lasting effects on both the body and mind.

"The authorities are committed to ensuring the safety of the public during Deepavali, but note that it may not be possible to visit all schools to provide direct guidance. However, they are readily available to consider any requests and offer assistance. Therefore, school management is urged to implement these guidelines independently to protect the youth during celebrations by promoting fire prevention and safety measures," the guidelines added.

Schools have been urged to employ their strategies to disseminate information about the guidelines among children and students.