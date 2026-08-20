Tamil Nadu

FIR not uploaded even after 50 days

Officials claimed that it was the prerogative of the investigation officer to take the decision in sensitive cases like Pocso and other heinous crimes
Representative image
Representative image
Updated on

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Vigilance and anti-corruption – the State’s anti-graft agency – has not uploaded the FIR online, though it was registered one-and-a-half months ago.

Though usually such FIRs are uploaded in public domain within 24 hours, the FIR related to this particular case was not uploaded. Officials claimed that it was the prerogative of the investigation officer to take the decision in sensitive cases like Pocso and other heinous crimes. However, it’s highly unusual for the DVAC not to have uploaded the FIR that was registered more than 50 days ago.

Pocso
Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption
FIR
Crime
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