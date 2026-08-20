FIR not uploaded even after 50 days

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Vigilance and anti-corruption – the State’s anti-graft agency – has not uploaded the FIR online, though it was registered one-and-a-half months ago.
Though usually such FIRs are uploaded in public domain within 24 hours, the FIR related to this particular case was not uploaded. Officials claimed that it was the prerogative of the investigation officer to take the decision in sensitive cases like Pocso and other heinous crimes. However, it’s highly unusual for the DVAC not to have uploaded the FIR that was registered more than 50 days ago.